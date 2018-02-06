The author is not a certified nutritionist and makes no claims to the contrary. Each person’s dietary needs and restrictions are unique to the individual. Each person is ultimately responsible for all decisions pertaining to their health.

If you’re a vegetarian or a vegan, you’ve probably come across something called “tofu scramble.” It sounds like a crazy vegan substitute for scrambled eggs and you’re half right, except it’s not crazy, it’s delicious. You may have preconceived notions about tofu. A brick made out of fermented soy beans can seem fairly daunting to those who haven’t had much experience with it in their everyday diets. But, when cooked correctly it can be quite delicious.

Ingredients:

1 brick of tofu (medium firm to firm)

1 tbsp olive oil (or any other cooking oil)

¼ cup milk of choice

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp (smoked) paprika

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)

½ tsp turmeric

1. The key to cooking the perfect tofu is reducing the amount of moisture before you add heat. Drain the water from the tofu packet, place the brick on a cutting board, wrap it in paper towel, have something to weigh it down like a frying pan, and leave it to rest for at least 15 minutes.

2. Put a frying pan on medium-high heat and add the oil. Crumble the tofu with your hands into the pan so that it resembles the shape of scrambled eggs. Fry for 2-3 minutes until the remaining moisture evaporates.

3. Add in the spices, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast. The turmeric adds a yellow colouring to the tofu to give it the same yellow appearance of scrambled eggs. Hesitations around an ingredient like nutritional yeast are understandable but it is packed with vitamin B12 and adds a cheesy and nutty flavour to any dish it is added to.

Stir to combine and cook for another 5 minutes. Most of the liquid should have disappeared at this point and the tofu will have started to brown.

4. Add your milk of choice to the scramble to give it more of a liquidy consistency, cook for another couple of minutes and serve. If you’re vegan or lactose intolerant, use unsweetened soy or nut milk. Unsweetened almond milk is usually a good choice. If not, use the percentage dairy milk of your choosing. Tofu scramble is a great way to boost protein in your diet, especially for those who don’t consume meat or animal products.

Many variations of tofu scramble can be made by adding various vegetables and spices. Add onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, or kale, for a more earthy experience. For a breakfast dining experience serve with home-fries, toast, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Smother with ketchup, or top with soya sauce for a smaller meal. Or, serve over rice with veggies for more of a post-breakfast feel.

Graphic above by Lea Clarin