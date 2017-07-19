Healthy recipes: Banana oat cookies

My mom regularly bakes enough cookies to feed a PSYCH101 lecture. Then I get to take those piles of delicious home after every visit, which makes my taste buds thrive and my diet hopes die. I’ve had to learn to say no to the buttery, sugary scrumptiousness that is my mother’s cookies.

But I can’t just stop eating cookies altogether – that’d be crazy.

Luckily, a friend introduced me to the magic of Banana Oat Cookies. The oats are savoury and filling, while the banana provides the gooey sweetness that makes homemade cookies so irresistible. That, and how they smell in the oven: a mix between banana bread and heaven.

That, and how they smell in the oven: a mix between banana bread and heaven.

Another perk – one banana makes only two servings of these very filling cookies, which makes binging on these treats a little harder than with the large batches of a traditional cookie recipe.

(This recipe is also great if you have leftover bananas and oats from last week’s pancake recipes.)

Banana Oat Cookies

Total time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2 (3 – 4 cookies/serving)

Nutrition*

Protein: 7.2 g

Carbohydrates: 45.4 g

Fat: 3.7 g

*includes optional ingredients

Ingredients:

1 brownish banana, peeled

1/2 rolled oats (I like to use quick oats)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional (but recommended for ultimate tastiness)

1 tablespoon sweetener (optional; I like to use maple syrup or honey)

1 – 2 tablespoons chocolate chips

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Directions