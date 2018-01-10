Here’s what you missed in sports

While some of us were enjoying the final days of winter break, the varsity sports teams were hard at work ringing in the New Year. Here’s a run down of what went on as the hustle and bustle of Waterloo life returned to campus for the first week of winter 2018 classes.

Hockey:

The men’s hockey team played two games on Friday and Saturday losing both to Western and Guelph respectively. They lost 5-1 to Western and 3-2 to Laurier.

The Warrior men are currently sitting 9th out of 10 in their division just in front of the University of Toronto and are on a six game losing streak they just can’t seem to shake.

The Warrior’s women’s hockey team played two games as classes returned on Jan. 4 and Saturday Jan. 6. They also lost their two games 3-0 to Western and 5-1 to Guelph.

The Warrior women are seating better than the men at a steady 7th of 13 with a two game losing streak. They’re tied for 7th with Ryerson and are just ahead of the University of Toronto.

Basketball:

The women’s basketball team played Seneca College on Wednesday Jan. 3 and won 75-52.

They played again on Jan. 5. against Algoma and won that game 74-69 and they later went on to lose their final game of the week against Algoma 50-45 on Jan. 6.

They’re currently sitting in last of their division tied with Algoma for two points and will hopefully turn their loss around to prevent a losing streak.

The men’s basketball team also took on Algoma this past Friday and Saturday winning their first game 87-65 and their second game 67-65.

They’re doing well this season in third just two points shy of Western with a three game winning-streak.

A great start overall in basketball for the Warriors.

Volleyball:

The Warrior’s women’s team took on Nipissing on Jan. 5 in an exhibition game and won 3-1.

Currently in fourth, the women’s volleyball team is in the midst of a four game losing streak.

Volleyball season starts Jan. 13 against Lakehead at 4 p.m.

You can see most of the Warrior’s teams back in action which kicks off Jan. 12 with games for women’s and men’s basketball, men’s hockey and a track meet on Friday.

The track meet continues on Jan. 13 along with a women’s volleyball game.

Waterloo’s track team has more than 20 atheletes in the top 20 for multiple events.

Such as, being ranked third in the men’s 2×400 m and two female athletes in the top 10 for women’s 1000 m.

To finish the weekend off on Sunday is a women’s hockey game against Ryerson and another women’s volleyball game as they go back to back against Lakehead.

As always, sporting events are free with your WatCard at CIF. Go out and support your school’s colours: black and gold, this semester!