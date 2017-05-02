Waking up
- You wake up thinking about your crushing student debt (1 point)
- You wake up thinking about how useless your degree is (2 points)
- Your roommate wakes you up with their terrible taste in music (3 points)
- You have a dream about going to class only to wake up to find you’re still in bed/running late (4 points)
Getting ready
- You don’t have time to eat breakfast (1 point)
- Your roommate ets the lunch you prepared the night before (2 points)
- You get turned into a block of ice when you shower (3 points)
- You sleep through your alarm(s) and miss all of your classes (4 points)
Getting to class
- Everyone laughs at you when you have trouble opening the bus doors (1 point)
- Your way forward is blocked by a slow-moving tour of prospective high school students (2 points)
- You have two classes without a break on opposite sides of campus (3 points)
- You fall off one of the bridges to the colleges and get soaked (4 points)
Academics
- You can’t concentrate because the person next to you in class is drinking vodka out of a Smart Water bottle (1 point)
- The professor unexpectedly springs a pop quiz on you already (2 points)
- You go to the wrong room and only realize halfway through the class (3 points)
- You’re forced into doing a group project with your ex (4 points)
Goose interactions
- You are stared at intimidatingly by a goose (1 point)
- You are pooped on by a shameless goose (2 points)
- You are viciously assaulted by a feral goose (3 points)
- You are mugged by a goose that steals your brand new laptop (4 points)
Miscellaneous
- You get lost in PAS (1 point)
- A free food event runs out when you’re the next person standing in line (2 points)
- You are voluntold to be a club executive because no one else is around in the summer (3 points)
- Your significant other breaks up with you in the middle of the SLC food court (4 points)
If you got:
- 0-4 points: Congrats on the nice day!
- 5-14 points: Pretty mediocre day. Hope the rest of your week goes better!
- 15-24 points: Bad day. Drown your sorrows in some bubble tea!
- >25 points: Sounds like you had an atrocious day; consider buying yourself a tub of ice cream and having a night with your best friends!