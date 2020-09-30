How to rep Waterloo Warriors from home

As the fall term begins, classes are starting up and leaves are changing colour, but the usual excitement of cheering on your favourite Waterloo Warriors at CIF is absent. That being said, although you may not be able to cheer on UW athletes from the stands right now, there are still a myriad of ways you can show your black and gold pride away from the field or rink and stock up on some of that Warrior spirit for next season.

Social Media

Though they are not currently on the field, Warriors are just as active on the internet. You can follow your favourite teams and see what the Warrior athletes are up to everyday. From trivia contests to Throw-Back-Thursdays, you can continue to show off your black and gold spirit from home. Waterloo Warriors can be found at @waterloowarriors on Facebook and @wloowarriors on Twitter and Instagram. You can also find the pages for individual teams here. (https://athletics.uwaterloo.ca/sports/2014/10/6/Social_Media.aspx.

Intramurals

While varsity sports may be cancelled, you can still show your support by taking part in or cheering on non-competitive sports. With a range of activities including beach volleyball, soccer, and even esports like FIFA20, you can show your best spirit surrounded by Warrior athletes through your sport of choice. You can check out game schedules here: (https://www.imleagues.com/spa/intramural/a39a992404294091840d34c3d29a54ef/home).

Campus Photos

If you are in Waterloo for the term, you are probably aware that most UW buildings are closed for the time being. Fortunately, there are plenty of outdoor spots for a safe and epic photo shoot showcasing your love for campus. The iconic University of Waterloo sign has been moved to a new location in front of Dana Porter Library—two great shots in one. There is also a new sign at the front entrance of campus and plenty of spots along Ring Road to show off your favourite campus buildings.

Yoga on Warrior Field

What better way to show your Warrior pride than right on the Warrior Field? UW Recreation is currently offering free weekly yoga classes outdoors on the Warrior Field where your favourite Warrior athletes play. Classes are socially distanced and led by a Warrior Recreation Instructor—just remember to bring your own yoga mat.

Black and Gold Apparel

However you choose to showcase your warrior spirit, make sure to do so while looking the part. The W Store has released a brand new collection of Waterloo Alumni apparel and gear. From cozy socks to slick windbreakers, you can stock up on black and gold gear to represent UW from wherever you are. As a bonus, you’ll be prepared to cheer on the Warriors for the return of games.