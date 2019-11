“I already have free tuition! I’m an exchange student from Europe, so I don’t have to pay tuition for the term I’m staying.”

“If I didn’t have to pay for tuition, I would save up and get a down payment on a house for when I graduate.”

“If it’s a little bit of money, I would use it for food, I buy the cheapest food I can get so I’d try and live more comfortably.”

“If I had free tuition, I would use that extra money by putting that into a savings account, for my future, maybe for a future home.”