Ile Soniq closes out Canada’s music festival season with high energy

7. Jauz

How did you know you wanted to get into music?

I’ve known since I was 4. I knew when I was really young, one of my first memories is actually, being somewhere in Chicago with my mom and my family and I said I wanted to be in N*Sync. And my mom was like you should do piano lessons, and I was like no way, I’m just gonna sing. I still cant sing by the way. I had other passions, I wanted to be a skateboarder (I mean I think every kid who grew up in California did at some point), I wanted to be a rapper (every white kid from California wanted to be a rapper), and I did film for a long time. I went to college for film. But no matter what I was doing at the time, music was still my number one passion. Even at college I would skip class all day and write music in my dorm. I dropped out of college and told my parents that I was going to peruse music, there were no two ways about it, this is what im supposed to do. And it took a while and eventually it started to pay off.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I’ve been producing electronic music since I was 14, and im almost 24 now. And I feel like in the early part of my career I was super inspired by video games because I played a lot. Video games and electronic music have a very close history and a lot of the first times I heard electronic music was in video games, so it was a natural thing. So it was that and I was really into punk rock and screamo. I think a lot of my melodies, leads, and song ideas come primarily from those two worlds. I think a lot of music I write sounds the same because of what I listened to as a kid. Because those are the melodies you found pleasing and that you remember. Now it think my inspiration comes from travelling. The first time I went to Thailand, my room had a sick view of the whole city and all I did was write for the first day I was there. I read something a while ago about the pillars of creativity, and one of them is called the journalist, and essentially its about going out and experiencing the world to gather your information, and if you don’t go out and experience the world then you cant draw inspiration from it.

Do you have any advice for students looking to get into the industry?

I went a school called ICON Collective which is a pretty well known school if your into electronic music. Would I suggest going there 100%, I feel like it’s the reason I am here. Could I have gotten here without it, probably, people have. And if you do go, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be successful; for every one of me there’s probably 100s of people who didn’t make it. I think it’s all about doing for the right reasons and working your ass off. There’s lots of people who like to blame on something out side of their control – when in reality its all in their control, and they are trying to push against a brick wall instead of going around it. There’s a lot of people who, and I did it too, who try and sound like someone else. And I realized that even if I perfect Skrillex, and made a song exactly as good as him. I’m still not going to be Skrillex; I’m going to be the guy who sounds like Skrillex. I stopped listening to everything else, stopped worrying about it, and wrote what came naturally, and that’s when people started listening to me.

What show are you looking forward to playing at next?

I go to Europe in a couple days, and I love being in Europe. I think the show im most exciented for is a festival in Belgium called Pukkelpop. Which is the Coachella of Europe, its something I have known about since I was little. I never imaged I would play there, so when I found out I was playing I was so excited. I’ve played Tomorrowland twice, which is in Belgium, and that’s incredible – another place I never thought I would be. But that’s electronic music, but Pukkelpop is eveyrhting. Theres so many other artists, singers, rappers, that they could have booked, but they booked me and that’s what blows my mind.

What’s been your favourite show to play at in the past?

Its not really fair me to pick one. There have been so many incredible ones, there’s highs and there’s lows. I’ll say that most recently, the second weekend I played at Tomorrowland. The first weekend I played the main stage, and I never thought someone doing what I do could get to play on a main stage at Tomorrowland. But the second weekend I played on the Net Sky stage, which was smaller. The crowd was right, they were there for me, the stage was right, the timing was right, the set that I decided to play was right. Like everything worked our perfectly. And there are so few shows where everything goes according to plan. Being in the audience people probably think that something was great and in my head I think “I sucked and I was the worst.”

What is it like to play in front of a Canadian audience versus other audience?

I love playing in Canada. So at the beginning of my career, I played more in Canada than I did in America. I really got an appreciation for how different the crowds are in America and in Canada, and what works for each audience. In my experience overall Canadian crowds are just so open to me playing whatever I want. Especially Montreal. This is a great place to set an example for the rest of the country. This was my fourth show in Montreal.

The first time I played here I was on tour with Boregore and it was a sick night, I was hanging out with the Adventure Club guys and Frédérik Durand (also known as Snails). And I had heard that Montreal was the Bass capital of Canada (and it is). I talked to Fred who’s the bass music king and the king of Montreal, and asked him what if I should change up my sound a little and he said not to because everyone was there for me. So I played my set, which had worked great everywhere else, and the first 40 minutes were my old school stuff with UK influences and the crowd was dead. Dotcom played before me and he played trap and dubstep and the crowd was wild. And then I played my set and totally reset the mood. So I get to the end of my set and started playing dubstep and then it was like day and night.

I’ve now developed a fan base here now and they are down for whatever, my sets are heavier now across the board but I can still get away with playing a lot here.

I really love Canada because they really embrace bass music so much. Canada is the only place on this continent where I can play drum and bass and kids love it.

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

I’m working on my EP to make it come out as one solid piece of music. After that there’s a new single coming out that I’m really excited about because its something new. And at the end of the year there’s some really sick shit coming – it’ll be worth the wait.