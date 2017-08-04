As festival season around Canada continues, the next big event to check out is Ile Soniq, taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal Aug 11-12.

Ile Soniq is a two day EDM festival now in its fourth year, with over 40 acts. You can see the wrap video from 2016 here.

You can check out the all star line up on the festival website. Some notable acts include: Big Gigantic, Desiigner, Excision, Illenium, Jauz, Migos, and Rezz.

Aside from catching acts on one of three stages festival goers can check out all kinds of activities to make the experience complete. The festival also offers all kinds of art installations and food options to ensure that everyone can find something to eat!

Tickets are still available to buy and if you’re looking for something fun to do with your friends, it’s a great way to escape.

