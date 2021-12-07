Imprint playlists: ‘Tis the season for exams A Holiday-themed playlist to distract you from finals

Though the end of the fall term means final exams and assignments, it also means winter break is right around the corner. Here at Imprint, we want to help you get into the holiday spirit, whether you celebrate Christmas or not (maybe you are a firm believer and follower of the teachings of Mariah Carey — so are we). So, curl up under a warm blanket with a cup of hot cocoa and listen to our Holiday-themed playlist curated for those cozy nights.

“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber

This song is the epitome of cuffing season meets holiday season. Think about it — get yourself a partner who is willing to put spending time with their family and playing in the winter snow on hold in order to kiss you under the mistletoe. There might just be “One Less Lonely Girl” this holiday season if you play your cards right 😉 – Alexandra Holyk, Executive Editor

“Another Year” by FINNEAS

For those who want something relaxing to unwind to, here’s a soft piano ballad with a good balance of wistful holiday-themed lyrics and a bit of humour. This song is made for a calm and cozy night at home, and it pairs well with the sound of wood crackling in a fireplace — I’d recommend playing “fireplace sounds” on YouTube at the same time in another tab! – Jia Chen, Creative Director

“Split” by NIKI and 88rising

This one is for those who are away from home this holiday season…A sweet (but kind of sad) song that perfectly explains the feeling of being away from home, especially during these unprecedented times! It’s the perfect song to play on a walk as the cold winter snow falls all around you! – Felicia Daryonoputri, Assistant Science Editor

“Let it Snow!” by Michael Bublé

This is a classic winter song that reminds everyone of the joys of watching the snowfall with loved ones putting everyone in a joyous mood for the winter season. This song is great for getting into the Christmas spirit and decorating your home for the holidays! – Sarah Morassutti, Graphics Editor

“Carol of the Bells” by Pentatonix

This popular Christmas carol has been completely transformed by Pentatonix. With their unique a cappella style and layered harmonies, they create a hauntingly beautiful Christmas ballad. – Rebecca Butler, News Editor

“Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” by Bing Crosby and David Bowie

Though the classic crooner and the Starman might be an unlikely duo, this lovely mashup adds a modern sound to traditional Christmas music while still preserving some classic Christmas spirit. This song is a fabulous soundtrack for winding down with a hot drink after a long day of festive activities. – Erin Froud, Assistant Arts and Life Editor

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra

This holiday staple, originally sung by Judy Garland in 1944 and remade by Frank Sinatra in 1957, has all the notes of a classic Christmas tune. Its soothing tone is perfect for taking a break with some hot cocoa, watching the snowfall outside, or admiring Christmas lights in apartment windows and house eaves. “Our troubles will be miles away” is an excellent line to get us through finals. – Hayley Austin, Science and Technology Editor

“Elf’s Lament” by The Barenaked Ladies with Michael Bublé

This deceptively happy song is from the point of view of Santa’s elves who are struggling as overworked, underpaid workers making toys for children around the world. Though it is melodically upbeat, the song’s lyrics reveal a much darker, more complex world. This song is perfect for anyone who wants a new perspective on the holidays or just some well-crafted lyrics. – Nicola Rose, Managing Editor

“Last Christmas” by James TW

Any holiday season isn’t complete without feeling a little reminiscent, and there’s no song better than this one to suit said mood. While Wham! sang the original, I’ve grown up listening to Ashely Tisdale and Taylor Swift versions and there’s a whole different fun in really belting them out and getting right in the feels. The James TW version, released in 2018, is a good mix to include between all the other high-pitched versions. Grab that cocoa, sit by the window watching the snowfall and let it play in the background, or find a make-shift mike, stand up on the couch and have fun! – Sharanya Karkera, Head Designer

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” by John Legend (feat. Kelly Clarkson)

Released in 2018, this jazzy and modern take on the Christmas classic is the perfect soundtrack to the holiday season. The iconic artists rewrote some of the original lyrics to harness a better message with respect to women. Whether you’re building gingerbread houses, baking Christmas cookies, or taking a stroll through the lights of Waterloo Park, this duet is sure to set the scene of that perfect winter vibe. – Heather Ecobichon, Assistant Head Designer

“Jingle Bells” by Michael Bublé (feat. The Puppini Sisters)

This Christmas classic sung in Micheal Bublé’s deep baritone will have your ears melting like chocolate. Feel the Christmas vibes and play this song on repeat. It’s definitely worth it. It’s upbeat and brings in the nostalgia of hot chocolate, warm family dinners and Christmas gifts. – Ramal Rana, Sports & Health Editor

“Winter Wonderland” by Grayville Trio

Since Christmas is a time to kick back and relax at the end of the year, I picked a really mellow jazz track that I think encompasses the feelings people have and the mood that people are in during this time of the year. – Rohit Kaushik, Opinions Editor

“Christmases When You Were Mine” by Taylor Swift

If you’re thinking about the one that got away this holiday season, then this country pop song is for you. Taylor Swift beautifully captures that brutal feeling of missing someone even when you “know this shouldn’t be a lonely time.” The simple melody combined with Swift’s heartfelt lyrics makes this song truly heartwarming. – Abhiraj Lamba, Arts & Life Editor

“Telegraph Road” by Dire Straits

I struggled to find anything in my collection that could be considered “Christmassy” — whatever that means — so I just picked the one song I put on when I can’t sleep and need to relax. Mark Knopfler’s unique style is legendary and an inspiration for my own guitar playing, and he really gets to show off with this song. At the very least, it makes for great ambience. – Eduardo Matzumiya, Head Copy Editor

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Ranked #2 as the most played Christmas songs, this one really makes you belt out some high notes with the incorporation of jingle bells and Christmas romance. Mariah Carey holds out some of these notes for a while so just knowing the title ensures you know half of the song. – Nicole Howes, Assistant News Editor