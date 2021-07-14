In 2015, JYP Entertainment — a South Korean record label — created a girl group survival show called “SIXTEEN.” Every week, 16 JYP trainees competed against each other for a chance to debut in what would eventually become one of South Korea’s top K-pop powerhouses. In the end, nine members were chosen: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. They would become TWICE, a band name chosen because the group wants to make an impact “once through the ears and once through the eyes.”
Last year, TWICE signed to Republic Records, an American record label that has dominated the music industry by representing major artists who have found worldwide success such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd. Since then, they have released several English versions of some of their popular singles such as “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” and “CRY FOR ME.” This upcoming September, TWICE is geared to release their first full English digital single. Until then, here are the top five TWICE songs you should listen to.
- “CRY FOR ME” has a haunting and sinister undertone. The dark lyrics beg for someone you love to cry for you so you can forgive them for all their wrongdoings. The song starts off with slow, drawn out string instrumentals before the tempo starts to incrementally speed up in the pre-chorus until it builds up to a musical peak that is followed by a dramaticized drop.
- “Be As ONE” is a special Japanese ballad gifted from TWICE to their fans. In the song, the girls express their love and thanks to fans who have continued to stay by them through all the anxiousness and uncertainties that they’ve faced together on their journey as a group. Simple and elegant piano notes open the song and brass instrumentals join later on to create a fuller sound that supports each of the girls’ vocals.
- “What Is Love?” was a cultural reset. The song itself has a fast-paced, upbeat and bright melody with a higher pitched chiming pattern layered on top to reflect the lyrics which represent a naive and innocent look on love. The girls question what that feeling of love we often hear about actually is — is it really “as sweet as candy” or “like flying in the sky”? The music video pairs the girls up as each other’s love interests as they act out scenes from various popular movies such as Romeo and Juliet, Pulp Fiction and The Princess Diaries.
- “Strawberry Moon” starts off with a mysterious flute which becomes the key element in the enchanting melody that hypnotizes listeners throughout the song. The relay between each member’s vocals bouncing off of each other’s lines paired up with the light notes of bass subtly beating in a successive pattern to add a more in-depth sound, work together harmoniously to create a beautiful illuminating multidimensional experience.
- “LOVE FOOLISH” is arguably one of TWICE’s best songs of all time. The song talks about the confusion that comes with wanting and yearning for the person you resent. The fervent beat pulses around the group’s sultry vocals which dwindle down to a deep, alluring whisper in the song’s detached and smoky chorus. And the electrifying instrumental that zig zags in the background perfectly captures the push and pull of loving and hating someone simultaneously.