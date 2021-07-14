In 2015, JYP Entertainment — a South Korean record label — created a girl group survival show called “SIXTEEN.” Every week, 16 JYP trainees competed against each other for a chance to debut in what would eventually become one of South Korea’s top K-pop powerhouses. In the end, nine members were chosen: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. They would become TWICE, a band name chosen because the group wants to make an impact “once through the ears and once through the eyes.”

Last year, TWICE signed to Republic Records, an American record label that has dominated the music industry by representing major artists who have found worldwide success such as Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd. Since then, they have released several English versions of some of their popular singles such as “MORE & MORE,” “I CAN’T STOP ME” and “CRY FOR ME.” This upcoming September, TWICE is geared to release their first full English digital single. Until then, here are the top five TWICE songs you should listen to.