Imprint’s romantic watchlist for Valentine’s Day

(John Green) – Sixteen-year-old Hazel Grace has been diagnosed with cancer and undergone a tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has extended her life by a few years. She meets Augustus Waters at a Cancer Support Group, and her life changes forever. Filled with insightful romance, humor, and drama, this award-winning novel has been adapted into an endearing film and pulls your heartstrings.

Warm Bodies

(Isaac Marion) – “R” is no ordinary zombie. Unlike others of his kind, he rides airport escalators, listens to Frank Sinatra and collects various items. Then, “R” meets a young woman named Julie. Though she is initially a hostage, his new guest made him protect her, rather than devour her. However, their bond will have unexpected consequences, and their bleak world will not change without a struggle. This is another novel that has been adapted into a film. If you like romance with a mixture of humor and comedy, then

Warm Bodies

is the choice for you.