Imprint’s romantic watchlist for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air. You’ll know if, at times, you feel lighter than you usually are, your face feels flushed, and you seem like a completely different person than you were initially. Because Valentine’s Day is coming, Imprint plans to make your date night the most perfect and fun evening! To this end, Imprint has selected a few books, movies and series that will fill you with love and joy.
Books
- The Fault in Our Stars (John Green) – Sixteen-year-old Hazel Grace has been diagnosed with cancer and undergone a tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has extended her life by a few years. She meets Augustus Waters at a Cancer Support Group, and her life changes forever. Filled with insightful romance, humor, and drama, this award-winning novel has been adapted into an endearing film and pulls your heartstrings.
- Warm Bodies (Isaac Marion) – “R” is no ordinary zombie. Unlike others of his kind, he rides airport escalators, listens to Frank Sinatra and collects various items. Then, “R” meets a young woman named Julie. Though she is initially a hostage, his new guest made him protect her, rather than devour her. However, their bond will have unexpected consequences, and their bleak world will not change without a struggle. This is another novel that has been adapted into a film. If you like romance with a mixture of humor and comedy, then Warm Bodies is the choice for you.
- Train Man (Nakano Hitori) – Loosely based on true events, the story centers on a bashful, nerdy man who constantly uses online message boards to seek romantic advice. One day, he saves a woman from a drunken man who tried to assault her on the train, and from here begins a new life for “train man.” Train Man is a light-hearted novel that shows that anything is possible.
Movies
- Her (2013) – A lonely, introverted, and depressed man purchases a new operating system with an intelligent virtual assistant that can adapt and evolve. He meets “Samantha” and the two become friends. As time goes on, their relationship quickly develops into romantic love. Her is a different kind of romance that conveys a witty and soulful take on relationships in the digital age.
- Let The Right One In (2008) – A young boy named Oskar, who is constantly bullied and lives with his mother, meets his new neighbor Eli, a mysterious and moody girl. As the two slowly develop a strong bond, she reveals her dark secret to him, disclosing her involvement in a string of bloody murders. This film is a unique take on horror romance as it involves themes of sexual repression, parenthood and attachment in a disturbing yet marvellous tale.
- The Princess Bride (1987) – A story about a beautiful maiden and her one true love. As a farmer-turned-pirate, he must track her down and save her after a long separation. To be reunited, they must defeat the dangers of the mythological realm of Florin. Based on the novel of the same name, The Princess Bride is a classic romantic fantasy filled with action, adventure and revenge that will keep you entertained.
- D.E.B.S. (2004) – When Amy, a teenage crimefighter-in-training, literally bumps into one of the world’s most-wanted criminal masterminds, sparks fly. Though she initially denies her attraction, Amy soon realizes there may be more important things than being the top student at her spy school. This fun, campy, lesbian rom-com is a perfect Valentine’s Day watch.
Series
- Sex Education (Netflix) – Otis is an awkward high-school student who gets advice from his mother, who is a sex therapist. When his peers discover his home life, Otis teams up with a classmate to create an underground sex therapy clinic to address their classmates’ issues. Sex Education is an insightful show that tackles themes of sexuality, sex and relationships in a comedic yet mature matter.
- Darling in the Franxx (Crunchyroll) – In the distant future, monsters have pushed humanity to near-extinction. The remaining survivors reside in massive fortress cities where children are raised and trained in giant pilot mechas known as FranXX. Among them is a pilot named Hiro, who encounters a mysterious girl. This series has a coming-of-age story mixed with interesting philosophies, sci-fi, romance and stellar animation.
- The Vampire Diaries (Available on multiple platforms) – Elena Gilbert is a teenage girl who has just lost her parents in a car accident and falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, a 162-year-old vampire. Things get complicated when his older brother returns and plans to revive his former lover, who looks exactly like Elena, resulting in a love triangle. For anyone who wants to relive their middle and high school nostalgia or has not experienced this gothic series, it is a must-watch.