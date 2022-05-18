Imprint’s Watchlist for May 2022

May is when the flowers bloom and the animals awake from hibernation. Spring happens to be another new term for the University of Waterloo. The start of the season also marks the arrival of new books, films, and shows. Here are some recent and upcoming titles you do not want to miss.

Books

Book of Night by Holly Black — Charlie Hall has spent most of her life working for gloamists — magicians that can cast shadows to peer into locked rooms, strangle people in their sleep, and do even worse things. She attempts to distance herself from her past mistakes, but it is not easy. When a haunting figure from her past reappears, Charlie is thrown into a whirlwind of murder and deception. To protect herself, she takes a stand against those trying to steal a secret that will grant them vast and terrifying power, including those she cared for most.

Book Lovers by Emily Henry — Nora Stephens’ life revolves around books. A cutthroat literary agent, she is not a typical romance novel heroine. However, when her younger sister plans a sibling vacation in the idyllic small town of Sunshine Falls, she attempts to create her own small-town romance. However, instead of picnics in the fields, she keeps running into the serious yet brooding editor, Charlie Lastra. What they discover could destabilize the carefully crafted stories they have created about themselves.

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub — Alice has the perfect life. She’s getting close to her 40th birthday and she’s content with her apartment, her love life, and her independence. However, Alice’s father is ill and she has the impression that something is missing, when, suddenly, she wakes up in 1996, reliving her 16th birthday. Events from the past take on new meaning now that she has a different perspective on her own life.

Movies

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) — Dr. Stephen Strange cast a forbidden spell opening the door to the multiverse. To restore a changing world, he seeks assistance from his ally, Wong, and Avengers member Wanda Maximoff. However, a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire multiverse, which cannot be dealt with using their powers. Multiverse of Madness will be the first-ever film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that incorporates horror elements and is directed by Sam Raimi, who previously directed the Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s.

Firestarter (May 13) — A couple desperately tries to keep their daughter, Charlie, safe from a federal agency that wants to use her supernatural powers as a weapon of mass destruction. Her father taught her how to control them, but she is having difficulties as time goes on. A mysterious operative then locates the family and attempts to detain Charlie once and for all. However, she has other plans. Based on the novel by Stephen King, this shocking tale will evoke strong emotions and deliver spectacular special effects.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27) — Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs after more than three decades of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators. Now, he must confront his deepest fears while training a detachment of graduates for a new assignment. This all culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. It has been thirty-three years since the 80s classic hit the big screen, and most of the original crew, including Tom Cruise and Harold Faltermeyer, returns with genuine and stellar action scenes.

Series

Stranger Things 4 (Netflix) — Six months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt and the group is struggling with the aftermath while navigating the complexities of high school. Meanwhile, a new and terrifying threat emerges, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, could finally put an end to the horrors once and for all. The popular Netflix series returns with new characters and a darker tone that will amaze fans and binge-watchers alike.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) — A Jedi Master is dealing with the fallout from the demise and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. During his exile on planet Tatooine, he watches over young Luke Skywalker while avoiding the Empire’s elite Jedi hunters. The series takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin (now Darth Vader). Night Sky (Amazon Prime) — Franklin and Irene York are a couple who discovered a portal buried in their backyard that leads to a strange and deserted planet. This sci-fi series stars academy-nominated actress Sissy Spacek and academy-award winner J.K. Simmons in a story that focuses on love, discovery, and a mystery that needs solving.