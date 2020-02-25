Increasing snow removal complaints

Complaints about the lack of snow removal in the City of Waterloo increased by 250 per cent this year, more than any other year in Waterloo.

Some UW students also complained of the lack of snow removal on campus, specifically the on the sidewalk in front of the Engineering 3 building.

Tooba Abdullah, a UW student, said, “I can’t speed-walk because I am scared of slipping. It affects me … when running to classes.”

Another UW student, Raquel Medeiros, commented on the lack of snow removal, saying, “Not only does the pile of snow [pose] a danger to the public, but [it is] also very inconvenient when trying to get to classes quickly.”

UW was unable to immediately comment on the lack of snow removal.

The garbage collectors have also discussed the difficulty in waste removal due to piled snow.

Residents were asked to clear their sidewalks to make it easier for their garbage to be collected. Residents were also asked to brush off the snow from their containers for maximum visibility.

These requests to residents came even as the same residents complained about the city not removing snow. Residents are advised to complain about snow removal to the city in hopes of having regular cleanups.