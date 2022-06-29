Indigenous organizations in the Region of Waterloo

The UW Office of Indigenous Relations works collaboratively on- and off-campus to advance the goals of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action. During National Indigenous History Month, the office has organized a series of events and workshops to help people learn and connect. As National Indigenous History Month continues through June, here are some Indigenous organizations in the KW Region that you can support:

Anishnabeg Outreach



By creating a self-directed virtual healing system, Anishnabeg Outreach helps Indigenous peoples heal from the effects of intergenerational trauma. Its goals include rebuilding one’s self and family, building community, and providing opportunities for healing and employment. The organization accepts donations on its website .

The Healing of the Seven Generations



This organization helps First Peoples in the KW Region who are suffering from the intergenerational impacts of the residential school system. The Healing of the Seven Generations facilitates self-acceptance, self-help, therapeutic healing programs, and community training sessions. Ways to help the organization achieve its goals can be found on the website .

KW Urban Native Wigwam Project (KWUNWP)



This organization’s mission is to provide culturally safe and affordable housing for the Indigenous communities in the KW Region. With the goal of enhancing the quality of life, KWUNWP has served the community since 1987. The organization supports tenants wherever possible and helps them develop self-sufficiency. There are many ways to support KWUNWP that can be found on the website .