International Women’s Day 2022: events in the region

Each year, on March 8, people around the world gather to support and commemorate the accomplishments of women in all areas from social and cultural to economic and political. International Women’s Day (IWD) is not only a day to celebrate how far the fight for women’s rights and gender equality has come but also a reminder to continue to advocate against the ongoing discrimination and gender inequality that women around the world continue to face.

The IWD campaign theme this year is #BreaktheBias. The goal is to encourage society to stand up against stereotyping and gender bias everywhere. Imprint has compiled a list of ways the community is celebrating and reflecting this International Women’s Day. See below to participate in local events.

Upcoming events:

International Women’s Day Celebration in Waterloo Region

March 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Women in Communications and Technology is hosting a series of free virtual events in partnership with local community organizations. Join the event to learn more about empowering women in health care choices, gaining financial independence, women’s barriers to accessing education and more.

“Making a Good Decolonial Feminist Life” Guest Lecture

March 9, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

For the first of the UW Women’s Centre special events scheduled this week, tune into this virtual guest lecture to hear about the intersectionality between feminism and colonialism with UW professor Dr. Kim Nguyen.

Movie Night: Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

March 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Love movies? Documentaries? Join in-person or online for a screening of the film – The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson – followed by a discussion hosted by the UW Women’s Centre, Glow and RAISE. Tickets are free.

Past events:

We also wanted to highlight some events celebrating International Women’s Day that took place earlier this week.

Women in Hockey Conference

March 7, 2022

The Kitchener Rangers and ROGERS hosted this free virtual conference to celebrate and hear stories and advice from women in hockey.

International Women’s Day High Tea Social

March 8, 2022

Waterloo’s Faculty of Science hosted this virtual High Tea Social event to give Waterloo women the opportunity to share stories, converse and celebrate International Women’s Day together.