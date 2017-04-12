Join Imprint in Spring 2017!

Imprint is looking for volunteers for the Spring 2017 term.

Section Editors

Lead your section in print and online. Section editors find and distribute stories to reporters, request graphics and photos, and make sure their section meets Imprint’s standards. Section editors are supported by the managing editor and executive editor. Send your resume and what position you’re applying for to rameeshaqazi@uwimprint.ca.

These positions are still available:

Assistant News Editor

Science & Technology Editor

Satellite Campus Editor

Opinions Editor

Creative Positions

Do you have creative ideas you would like to see in print or online? Do you want to learn how to use camera equipment or learn design skills? Look no further, we are looking for creative people – all skill levels encouraged to apply! Send your resume and what position you’re applying for to theresashim@uwimprint.ca and stephkent@uwimprint.ca.

These positions are still available: