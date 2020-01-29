A tentative agreement has been reached between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT).

Both the Region and the union will need to ratify the deal before it is approved. Details of the deal have not been made public. The vote to ratify the deal will take place on Jan 30.

Before today, the sides hadn’t met at the bargaining table since Jan 22.

While this is a step towards transit services resuming, this doesn’t necessarily mean that will happen. Both sides had a tentative deal in place on Jan 19 that was voted down.

The GRT strike began on Jan 14 and has continued for two weeks.

This is a breaking story. More updates to follow.