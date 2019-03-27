By: Nicole Barber, Jenna Cimetta, Jamie Fleming-Montgomery, Katie Haffner, Andrea Morales, Lauren Nixon, Emily Parker, Taryn Tufford, Sterre Verhulst and Scott Zimmermann

Wilfrid Laurier French language students

Though our country is bilingual, there is a gap between theory and practice in terms of offering French services to the francophone community.

The mission of, the Francophone Association of Kitchener-Waterloo (AFKW), is to bridge that gap. The group aims to create a strong and close-knit community of francophones and francophiles.

“People don’t realize that there are a lot of francophones here in the region,” Suzette Hafner, the president of AFKW, said. “There’s approximately 10 000 [and] this figure has greatly increased in the last couple of years” (translated from French).

AFKW is a multifaceted association that is simultaneously an online resource, providing information about how to access French services, and a group that plans cultural events in the area.

“When francophones arrive, we direct them towards certain services in the region and we give them information, all of [our services] are on our website,” Hafner said. “For example, if someone’s looking for a doctor, a hairdresser, or a lawyer that speaks French, we can find them in the directory that we compiled.”

Cécile Barthez, a recent French immigrant, relied on AFKW to find her way: “When I arrived, I got in touch with [AFKW] and they answered my practical questions, like how the healthcare system works here.”

AFKW, in partnership with the Francophone Assembly of Ontario, provides its services through the Bienvenue/Welcome program.

On the Bienvenue/Welcome website, one can find schools, universities, businesses and professionals offering services in French.

“To this day, the impact that we can measure is having created new ties, for example with Wilfrid Laurier University, and having communicated to the francophone population that if they want to be helped in French, it can be achieved in the KW region,” Suzanne Dansereau, president of the Bonjour/Welcome program, said.

Francophones and francophiles can also find a social network at AFKW through events, membership, and volunteering.

“Nowadays, my only chance to speak French is when I attend AFKW’s meetings,” Barthez said. “I signed up to events on Meetup to get together with other francophones, and that’s where I found other lovely French speakers with whom I became friends.”

AFKW organizes various events during the year: cultural evenings with francophone artists, celebrations in schools for Black History Month, and annual parties for Christmas and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

AFKW has operated for more than 15 years and has many plans for the future of the organization.

Hafner explains that they want to create visibility for their organization and find a place where people can come to get information in person.

Additionally, they want to improve the reception of francophone immigrants in KW. AFKW totals between 200 and 300 members.

Annual membership costs $25 dollars per person or $35 dollars per family.

For more information, visit the AFKW website at afkw.org/.

___________________________________________

En matière de bilinguisme, comment passer de la théorie à la pratique? L’AFKW, l’Association des francophones de Kitchener-Waterloo, répond à la question en aidant les nouveaux arrivants francophones dans la région. Leur objectif : créer une communauté forte et soudée des francophones et des francophiles.

« Les gens ne pensent pas qu’il y a tellement de francophones ici dans la région, mais il y en a à peu près dix mille […] ce chiffre a beaucoup augmenté pendant les dernières années, » dit Suzette Hafner, la présidente de l’AFKW.

L’AFKW est une association à multiples facettes qui est à la fois une ressource en ligne qui fournit des informations sur la façon d’accéder aux services en français, et un groupe qui planifie des événements culturels.

« […] Quand il y a des francophones qui arrivent, on les dirige vers certains services dans la région et on leur donne des informations […] toutes les informations sont sur notre site web […] Par exemple, si quelqu’un cherche un médecin, une coiffeuse ou un avocat qui parle français, il peut en trouver dans la liste que nous avons répertoriée[…] » dit Hafner.

Cécile Barthez, immigrée récemment de France, confirme l’utilité du rôle d’accueil de l’association. « Quand je suis arrivée, j’ai pris contact avec eux, ils ont répondu à mes questions pratico-pratiques. Par exemple, comment fonctionne le système de santé ici. »

L’AFKW, en partenariat avec l’Assemblée de la Francophonie de l’Ontario, peut fournir ses services à travers le programme Bienvenue/Welcome. Sur le site de Bienvenue/Welcome, on peut trouver des écoles, des universités, des commerces et des professionnels qui offrent des services en français.

« L’impact que nous pouvons mesurer à ce jour est d’avoir créé de nouveaux liens avec des institutions, comme l’université Wilfrid Laurier, par exemple, et d’avoir communiqué à la population francophone que si elle désire être servie en français, c’est possible dans la région de Kitchener-Waterloo » dit Suzanne Dansereau, présidente du programme Bonjour/Welcome.

Les francophones et francophiles peuvent aussi trouver un réseau social dans l’AFKW en faisant du bénévolat pour l’association, en devenant adhérant ou en participant aux activités proposées.

« Aujourd’hui, le seul moment où je parle français, c’est avec l’association AFKW […] Je me suis inscrite à des événements sur Meetup pour rencontrer des francophones, et c’est là que j’ai rencontré d’autres francophones sympathiques avec qui je me suis liée d’amitié » dit Barthez.

L’association est aussi un pôle culturel qui organise beaucoup d’événements pendant l’année, comme des soirées avec des artistes francophones, des célébrations du mois de l’histoire noire dans les lycées et des fêtes annuelles pour Noël et la Saint-Jean.

L’AFKW existe depuis quinze ans et a beaucoup de projets pour l’avenir. Hafner explique qu’ils veulent créer de la visibilité pour leur organisation et trouver un endroit où les gens peuvent venir pour s’informer en personne. Il est possible d’améliorer encore l’accueil des immigrés francophones à KW.

L’AFKW compte entre deux cents et trois cents membres, et l’adhésion annuelle coûte vingt-cinq dollars pour un membre, ou trente-cinq dollars pour une famille.

Pour obtenir plus d’informations, consultez le site web de AFKW à afkw.org/.