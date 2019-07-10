Legend returns to the Warriors

Eric Ciezar, the coach who led the Warriors during 13 medal-laden years, has been announced as the head coach of the Women’s rugby team.

Ciezar completed his undergraduate degree in mathematics in UW and also represented the Warriors in rugby.

He first assumed the responsibilities of head coach back in 1997.

After 13 years of steady success, Ciezar departed as the head coach in 2010. In those 13 years, however, his record with the Warriors Women’s Rugby team was impeccable. He racked up a total of 70 victories, 37 defeats and 3 ties.

That adds up to a winning record of more 63 per cent. His achievements don’t end there as he led the Warriors to two OUA gold medals (2000, 2001), three silver medals (2001, 2003, 2007) and three OUA bronze medals (1998, 2002, 2006).

The Warriors accumulated a total of eight podium finishes out of a possible 13.

His accomplishments were not just limited to the provincial level, however, as the Warriors ramped up the pressure on the National level and won two bronze and silver medals at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS). His most memorable moment as the head coach of Warriors was the 2001 National Championship game against Alberta. Under his tenure Warriors won 5 national championships.

“It is exciting to return to my alma mater, coaching the Warriors again,” said an exuberant Ciezar. “I am looking forward to revisiting, re-connecting and experience the exuberant energy that I always felt when I was there as a student, athlete and coach,” he added.

In addition to his previous term as head coach of the Warriors’ rugby team, Ciezar has been a teacher at Bluevale Collegiate Institute for the last 25 years.

His impressive resume also includes coaching stints at the Waterloo County U-19’s, Waterloo County Women’s team and Northland Rugby Union Senior Rep Squad.

“We are very pleased to have Eric return to the Warriors. Eric has an exceptional track record and his background in rugby is second to none.” Brian Bourque associate director said. “Eric’s involvement is not only positive for our current athletes but I think there will be a lot of Rugby Alumni excited to see Eric back leading our Program.”

To get all the players match-fit, Ciezar will start his coaching with immediate effect.