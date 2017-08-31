Lights, camera … homework

There is no better time to binge watch TV than at the beginning of the school year right? To aid you in your procrastination: here are the best binge-worthy shows on Netflix this fall.

Marvel’s The Defenders

If you are a Marvel fan you may have been keeping up with the slew of Marvel TV shows that have been coming out on Netflix. The Defenders brings all of our favourite New York City heroes together in an ultimate battle to save their city.

The Fall

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, all three seasons of The Fall are thrilling. The show follows an Irish serial killer and the detective who hunts him. Everytime you think it’s over there is another plot twist. Dornan and Anderson give stellar performances throughout.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Everything Elijah Wood has done since LOTR is weird and this is no exception. This show will have you bewildered and laughing from beginning to end. Get watching; season two is on its way!

Dear White People

Set on an American university campus, this show traces the campus fall out after a frat hosts a blackface party. This show dives artfully between funny and heartwrenching. Definitely worth a watch.

The Crown

If you love historical dramas this is the show for you. The Crown focuses on Queen Elizabeth at the beginning of her reign, her relationship with her husband, her sister, and Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

This show is based on a young adult book series that was widely popular in the early 2000s. The twisted (and evidently adult) approach is intertwined with child-like artistic elements that make the show feel like a cult classic in the making.

A Very Secret Service

This French series about France’s secret service at the height of the cold war is light, absurd, and seems to mock itself at every turn.

The Get Down

This show follows the beginnings of hip-hop music in the Bronx. Infused with violence, fashion, and poetry, The Get Down is art.