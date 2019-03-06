Lili Liu appointed dean of UW AHS

Dr. Lili Liu was appointed as the new dean of the UW Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, according to UW press release issued Mar 1.

She is currently the chair of the Department Occupational Therapy in the University of Alberta Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine and has also served on several thesis committees for graduate students in various disciplines which include civil engineering, nursing, human ecology, and computing science.

Liu will serve a five-year term in her position as dean and will begin appointment on July 1, 2019.

She will succeed Dr. Paul Stolee from the School of Public Health and Health Systems (SPHHS)who is serving as interim dean while the transition takes place.

Liu completed her Bachelor and Master of Science, as well as her Ph.D. at McGill University.

Her research focuses on the adaptation of new technologies for rehabilitation assessments.

She also investigates how technology can help older adults and their caregivers gain a better quality of life.

James Rush, vice-president academic and provost at UW, recognized Liu’s experience in research and occupational therapy as valuable assets for the AHS faculty.

“Professor Liu’s experience as an administrator, combined with a track record of scholarship and strong experience in professional occupational therapy practice, will be an asset to the University of Waterloo,” Rush said.

“Her interest in interdisciplinary research and focus on helping people remain independent as they age will complement much of the work already underway at Waterloo,” Rush said.

As dean of AHS, Liu will be the head of more than 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students in the three departments of the AHS faculty: Kinesiology, the SPHHS, and Recreation and Leisure Studies.