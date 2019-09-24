Make your dorm room your own

My bedroom is one of the most relaxing places for me to spend my time especially when I am away at school.

Just because you’re living away from home during your university study terms doesn’t mean that you have to have a basic room.

As students, we are generally on a budget, but that doesn’t mean you can’t customize your bedroom to make it feel like your own.

Here are my five simple tips to decorating any student rental bedroom or dorm room to make it feel like your own.

1. Decide on a colour scheme

When it comes to decorating any space it’s important to have some sort of aesthetic.

There are two parts to deciding on a color scheme. First, pick a tone. What appeals to you, warm or cool tones?

Or do you prefer a mixture of both?

Then pick any main colour and use that colour to complement your chosen tone.

2. Create your own wall art

This is definitely my favorite part of decorating any space.

Wall art makes it so easy to make a blank wall look beautiful. This is a simple DIY that anyone can tackle.

Buy a cheap canvas and some paint from a dollar store or craft store and begin painting your one-of-a-kind artwork.

Some ideas include painting your favourite quotes and images or creating a collage of your most memorable photos.

3. Get a rug

As a student living in student rental housing, the quality of flooring may not be up to par.

The easiest way to cover up any marks is to throw down a rug.

Throw rugs or area rugs can be very affordable.

They come in all designs, shapes, and sizes.

Just simply having a rug beside your bed brings the whole room together.

4. Put up a mirror

Student apartment bedrooms or dorm rooms are not very spacious, but putting up a mirror can immediately open up the place. It also gives you another piece of furniture to decorate. You can decorate your mirror with lights, photos, or any type of hanging accessories.

5. Multipurpose furniture & room accessories are key

These are the way to go.

They give your furniture a purpose while saving space and making your room look super cute.

Some helpful pieces that I think are great include:

Utility carts – these are inexpensive and easy to put together.

They create great storage space plus give your room a very organized look.

Two-in-one laundry basket – it’s a laundry basket that also converts into a laundry bag so it’s easy to carry laundry to the laundry room.

Storage baskets or hanging closet organizers – great decorative pieces that create lots of storage space for the closet.

Always remember to check IKEA when looking for multipurpose pieces.

IKEA ea carries inexpensive but nice items that can help you decorate on a budget.

Extra tips

Now that the main part of decorating or DIYing your bedroom is complete these few little items below can add the finishing touches to make your space feel complete

Throw pillows or blankets – make the room feel homey and cozy.

Lighting (candles, lamp, etc.) – set the mood of the room after coming back from a long day

Plants – bringing in some nature can help bring so much color and light into the room

Always remember that with a little DIY, creativity, and budgeting you can make any space your own.