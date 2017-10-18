The opening scene is a sweeping shot over Braddock, Pennsylvania.

There are cop cars and other emergency vehicles scattered over a stranger’s property. It looks like a scene out of Cops, if the producers had drones.

A police officer’s voice blares in a megaphone. A man is holding five people hostage, and the main characters are introduced as they negotiate with the man who appears to be suffering from schizophrenia.

The scene fades to black as the negotiation ends and the title card appears, so begins the premier episode of Mind Hunters.

Mind Hunters is a Netflix Original series that follows the style of an American crime drama based on the true-life events of the FBI’s serial killer unit, and the book with the same title by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

After its debut last week on Friday Oct. 13, it holds at 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv. Just as a warning: this show is graphic and is recommended for mature audiences by Netflix.

If you’ve ever watched Blacklist or The Killing, both available on the site, you will like this crime drama.

The show centres around the start of FBI serial-killer profiling, like in Criminal Minds. It also documents the embarkment of coining the term, “serial-killer.”

Mind Hunter is a dark and dangerous web-series that twists and turns around the minds of 1970’s criminals.

Douglas’ original novel is the basis for many American crime drama characters like Will Graham from Red Dragon and Cannibal. Mind Hunter follows the semi-autobiographical tale of Douglas in his character, Special Agent Holden.

Overall, the series looks very promising after only having watched the first episode. It seems to fight against the stereotypical American crime drama genre.

The main character is looking to broaden his horizons within his field and aims to better himself. He doesn’t seem to be the typical wrapped so uptight in their line of work they avoid all personal issues. That’s what I think viewers will enjoy most.

Check out the first season of Mind Hunter. All 10 episodes are available now on Netflix.