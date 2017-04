Engineering student Tom Carlin, who has been missing since 1957, has finally made it out of PAS. Sixty years could have been kinder, but alas, we can’t always get what we want.

When asked about how he finally made it out, Carlin said, “For a while, I thought I’d be trapped forever. But then I remembered that in a labyrinth, you should always turn left. So I did just that, and 20 years later, here I am!“

Godspeed, PAS.