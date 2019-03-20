Missing UW Student

Ambar Roy, 18, missed his flight out of Iqaluit on Tuesday, March 12 and has been missing since then. RCMP and emergency officials in Iqaluit organized a public search for Roy on March 20. Interested volunteers were asked to join the search. The police are also looking around local businesses and residences.

“Our campus police service is aware of the situation and is in communication with the RCMP and the Waterloo Regional Police Service. We are ready to provide any information and assistance the RCMP may require from the University of Waterloo,” said representatives of UW in a statement issued to CBC News.

Roy, a first-year student at the University of Waterloo, was visiting his parents in the capital of Nunavut. After missing his flight on Tuesday, he did not go back home. Roy returned to the airport on Wednesday and Thursday but did not buy a ticket.

Roy’s mother, Bijoya Roy told CBC News that Roy does not have his cell phone as he is not returning any messages.

Roy’s parents are worried that he is not dressed appropriately in terms of the weather in Iqaluit.

Iqaluit RCMP reported that Roy was last seen leaving the airport on March 14 at 11 am. He was wearing jeans, a camouflage sweater, a blue sweater, and white and brown running shoes. He was spotted carrying an olive-green backpack. Five foot six inches tall, Roy has a slim build and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has black hair of medium length and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Roy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or, in the event of an emergency, the Nunavut RCMP dispatch centre at 867-979-1111.