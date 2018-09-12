Newspapers need support

Student newspapers and newspapers in general need your support to thrive and to continue to fulfill their watchdog function in society.

That may not sound necessary to many, but who watches the watcher?

Journalists do.

In the current political climate, right wing rich men rule the roost and have no regard for the law or, in some cases, the people they are charged with representing and it’s local journalists and newspapers who are trying to hold them accountable for their actions and keep them honest.

It’s not working right now and I think that’s because people have lost faith in newspapers and the journalists who work tirelessly to keep you informed, to keep you safe and to help educate you on issues affecting your community.

Most of all, journalists who work at community newspapers are part of the community; we live, work, and play in the same places you do. We care.

The world has given the media a bad name; given reporters a bad name, but we are doing our jobs. We report the truth to the best of our abilities.

I have never been told what to write or how to write it.

“Fake news”, is a concept that came about from Internet hoaxes and is now used to subvert journalists’ efforts to expose corruption.

Don’t buy into it. Read your local paper. Support your local paper.