The University of Waterloo Chinese Student Association held their 8th annual Night Market on Nov 18 where students gathered around the SLC to get a taste of different cultural food and unique items.

It included food such as bubble tea, fried chicken, spring rolls, mie goreng, and onigiri, along with sponsored food from Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria and DavidsTea.

Thirteen booths were set up by the African Student Association, AIESEC, Filipino Student Association, Crafts for Charity, Hong Kong Student Association, UW Association for Food Lovers Everywhere, Campus Bubble, UW Dimensions, Konichiwa Japan, Vietnamese Students Association, UW DAEBAK, Indonesian Student Association, and Warm Workers.

Students, staff, and guests lined up to buy the tickets for $1.

A photo booth was also set up by WarmWorkers Waterloo, each photo was $1. WarmWorkers Waterloo will be donating all the proceeds to Ray of Hope. Ray of Hope is a charity that provides life-changing services to people in need.

Crafts for Charity made adorable keychain designs, bracelets, and phone plugs to sell, including tiny sushi and avocado.

As usual, Campus Bubble had a long line at their booth with students buying bubble tea with a combo of chicken and spring rolls.

Food eating challenges were held at the center with delicious doughnuts. Videos of the night market events were posted with the Night Market Snapchat filter.

Many international students had smiles on their faces after getting a taste of home from far away. Everyone needs a little bit of comfort when they’re miles away from home.

For future reference, the next event for the Chinese Student Association is Nov. 22 at the CUFFING SZN, the second last Bomber Wednesday.

Photo by Catherine Vendryes