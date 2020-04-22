No layoffs planned at UW, food services employees still being paid

UW has made no decisions or announcements concerning layoffs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are still some essential workers on campus and other employees have been instructed to work from home,” Matthew Grant, UW’s director of media relations, said.

While campus is closed, cleaning and food services staff are receiving the same pay.

Co-op students hired by the university have also transitioned to working from home.

“On campus employers have been encouraged to hire co-op students for the upcoming term and to have them work remotely, in line with public health guidance,” for the upcoming spring term, Grant said.

For students who ended their winter 2020 co-op work term early, new flexible options were created for students to earn their work term credit, including shorter minimum requirements for a work term.

“Students may also have the option of working one less term without affecting their graduation requirements,” Grant said.

As the situation changes, UW will “continue to focus on ensuring campus safety through physical distancing and providing students with a quality educational experience through alternative means.”

There is no official date for the campus to re-open.