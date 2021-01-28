Noon Hour Concerts @ Home: Winter Edition

Don’t stop the music! Conrad Grebel University College’s Noon Hour Concerts @ Home series continues this Winter 2021 term with performances from professional musicians—all from the comfort of your own home.

Beginning Jan. 27, audiences can enjoy the sounds and stories of local musicians every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. EST until Mar. 24. The artist lineup includes The Andromeda Trio, Anneli Loepp Thiessen, Elizabeth and Michael Lepock with Anna Ronai, Marko Pejanovic, Michelle Lafferty and Kimly Mengyin Wan, to name a few.

Also on the roster is a recital by the University of Waterloo’s most recent Music graduates:- Devin Hiliker, Janelle Santi, and Caroline Schmidt. Their set aims to depict “a cycle of love artistically paralleled by themes of nature evolving through the seasons”. Appropriately called Love’s Course, the concert will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 12:30 p.m. EST, just a few days shy of Valentine’s Day.

On Mar. 3, renowned pianist Stephanie Mara will be joined on the flute by the Faculty of Arts’ Dr. Laurel Swinden in their concert Phenomenal Women! to celebrate International Women’s Day on Mar. 8.

“Tuning into the Grebel Noon Hour Concerts @ Home offers a good mental health break in the middle of the week,” Karen Sunabacka, associate professor of music at Grebel and coordinator for the Noon Hour Concerts @ Home series, says. “It’s free, and is a way to engage with the Grebel Community virtually. The music and conversations will help to enrich the lives of each person who tunes in!”

The Noon Hour Concerts @ Home series will kick off on Wednesday Jan. 27 at 12:30 p.m. EST, with Anneli Loepp Thiessen performing in Still Singing – Women Composers and the “Voices Together” Hymnal. For the full schedule and list of concerts and performers, visit uwaterloo.ca/music/events.