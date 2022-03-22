Nutty Granola Topping

This topping is a sweet, nutty and crunchy granola that goes perfectly with your yogurt or smoothie bowl — ideal for the warmer weather coming our way. It is the topping to have if you ever feel like you need a crunch element with your snack.

Tools

Sheet pan

Mixing bowl

Food processor or fork

Brownie pan or container

Ingredients

1 cup of oats

½ cup of nuts or seeds (or both! But it should still equate to ½ cup)

¼ cup of chia seeds

⅓ cup of coconut shreds

¼ cup of coconut oil

6-8 large dates (aim for about ½ cup, however the size of dates vary)

Optional: dried fruits eg; cranberry, gooseberry etc.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Combine the oats, coconut oil and nuts or seeds of your choice. Evenly spread the mixture on a sheet pan and toast. After the first 15 minutes, stir and let it toast for another 15 minutes or until golden brown. It is important to note that different ovens have different heat settings, please be extra attentive to the mixture in the oven. Once done, remove from the sheet pan to allow them to cool.

Mash the dates into a paste consistency using a food processor or fork — if using a fork, I recommended first cutting the dates into smaller pieces for easier mashing. Combine the date paste and the cooled oat mixture, then add the coconut shreds, chia seeds and any dried fruits or toppings you want.

Spread the mixture in a brownie pan or container and store it in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to solidify. Once solidified, you can break them into small chunks (about the size of a thumb) or cut them into bars to make granola bars.

This can become your to-go granola topping to put on a crumble, ice cream, smoothie bowl or yogurt. It is a topping that is friendly with almost anything you need a sweet crunch with. The granola can also be eaten alone to get a great source of fat and fibre. The fat is from coconut oil, nuts and seeds. The fibre from the oats and chia seeds. It is truly a two-in-one situation. Hope you enjoy it!