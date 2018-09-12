Open letter to my professor who won’t budge for mental health issues

my life. I wasn’t in the hospital hooked up to life support; there is no such thing for mental illness. I wasn’t battling something quantifiable, like heart disease or kidney failure. I can’t show you scans or blood tests to prove this to you. I wish I could hand you a piece of paper to prove my situation. But I can’t. So, when this happens in my life, I have to lay myself bare – how I felt, how long I felt it, how it impacted my life, how serious was I *really* about my intentions to kill myself. And I usually have to tell several people, several times. Every time, ripping the wound back open. I hardly imagine that if someone with ulcerative colitis had a flare up they would have to describe again and again, in detail, what was happening in their body in order to be believed.

But I did emerge, alive. And as always, I had created quite a mess. I don’t tend to communicate with, well, anyone that I don’t absolutely need to during such episodes. I lie my way out of work and family engagements, feigning a bad cold or claiming that I’m having car trouble, always with short texts or emails. I’m afraid if I speak to someone on the phone, I will betray myself. So, when the clouds lift, they reveal a lot of people inconvenienced, upset and let down, a lot of tasks neglected, and no clear path to putting things right. All I can do is take one step at a time and try to piece things back together. It’s a lot of work. Especially when I am just start to feel human again. But I don’t have a choice. So, two and a half weeks ago, I started to teach myself the content from your course. I worked very hard on it. I hired a tutor, which I paid for myself. (Fun fact – you can be too poor/financially unstable to receive OSAP.) And I started to feel confident with the material. I just needed a bit more time. Just a week. Which would have given me a total of three and a half weeks to learn an entire term’s worth of material. But I knew I could do it. After such a long time in such a self-loathing, dark place, when I feel confident about something so early after coming out of it, it’s genuine. I was even enjoying the content.

.

That was my mindset when I met with you today. I came, binder in hand, ready to show you my work, my progress, my dedication to doing well in your course. But you dismissed me, diminished me. Questioned why I even took the course, if I didn’t “need” it. Told me that there was nothing you could do, I needed to talk to someone else. I was a mere irritation that you didn’t have time for.

This isn’t over, Professor. I’ve slayed bigger dragons than your cold indifference. I’ve conquered bigger mountains than a second year chemistry course. When my own life, or that of another person, is on the line, I don’t have a choice but to fight. But this is a battle I am choosing to fight. And I may get nowhere. I may end up with a failing mark on my transcript. But I hope that the next time you sit across from a student, broken and trying to put the pieces back together, asking for a little leniency, maybe some compassion, you will meet them where they are and offer a way forward and not a dead end.