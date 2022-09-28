With the autumn leaves falling comes the dreaded flu season. In fact, I am writing to you while stuck at home with several medications and used tissue boxes. What better way to take care of ourselves than with a nice warm beverage? This orange and lemon syrup is packed with vitamin C; great for your immune system and a kick of cinnamon to spice things up.

Tools

A saucepan/pot

Wooden spoon/spatula

Mason jar or an airtight container

Ingredients

⅓ – ½ cup of sugar or honey (start with ⅓ cup and adjust according to sweetness)

1 lemon (finely diced, size of lemon and oranges varies)

1 orange (finely diced)

1 cinnamon stick (if you do not like cinnamon, you can substitute with a few slices of ginger)

Beverage options

Black tea

Apple Juice (yes, hot apple juice — just trust me on this one)

Water

Instructions

In a saucepan, combine the sugar/honey, finely diced lemon and orange. Stir on medium heat until it comes to a boil. If it gets too viscous, add small amounts of water until it returns to its syrup form. Make sure you are constantly stirring to avoid burning the syrup. Once it comes to a boil, take it off the stove and let it cool. Once cooled, place the syrup with the cinnamon stick in a jar. This syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

The specks of autumnal colours are a sign that mother nature is taking care of herself and preparing for a long cold winter. What was once lush and green has turned into a new canvas of colours. That is a sign for us to take care of ourselves as well, making sure we have strengthened our immune systems with vitamins and nutrients. This syrup is here to make sure that our bodies are nurtured and cared for. For the remainder of the fall, stay safe and healthy.