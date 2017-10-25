Overly-social media: Empathy or ego?

Do you ever feel really down?

Life just isn’t going your way: your job’s a joke, you’re broke, and your love life is dead on arrival.

You have so much pent up anger and sadness and you need to vent to someone about how the past day, month, or year has been for you.

You need someone who will be there for you. How about all of your Instagram followers?

That’s right, you’ll go right to the nearest social media platform and reach out to everyone you know at the same time by posting publically how much you hate everything right now.

Let me tell you right now that I will not — unless you’re honestly scaring me — gratify that.

In fact, I might call you out for being dramatic because no one asked to be smothered with a deep feeling of pity when that was posted for everyone and your fifth grade crush to see.

Now they all have an obligation to check in so you can tell the story of your life.

They can then loosely say they are there for you when really, this is all a social obligation.

Let me tell you what you should do instead of fanning your ego — reach out to someone that you can actually talk to.

Social media is a place where everyone plays a character, and characters cannot provide genuine support.

Genuine support can be found in your home, classroom, or even your contact list.

The important part is talking directly to those that actually have the drive to help you with your problems; these types of people will be alienated if you use a blended group of followers as tissues.

It shows you don’t actually care about who someone is, so long as they show up when you desire them.