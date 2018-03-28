PAC-SMH: Hits and Misses Addressing the Student Mental Health Report

During my first read-through of the final report of the President’s Advisory Committee on Student Mental Health (PAC-SMH), I felt many things, from cautious optimism to extreme anger. I was a member of the Student Experience Panel, one of five panels initially convened at the end of July 2017, each with 20 members. I’d like to offer some of my initial thoughts and critiques, to the PAC-SMH report and my own suggestions.

I’ll start with points of cautious optimism. Many of the recommendations surround providing training for faculty and staff to better identify and respond to mental health crises and teach in ways conducive to mental wellness. One of the recommendations asks for methods of recourse for students whose requested accommodations are not fulfilled by instructors, something that occurs too often. Students with severe and chronic illness (i.e. disabled students, referred to in the report as students with “complex needs”) might have case managers in the future and be able to be a part of transition programming for incoming disabled students. These and other recommendations have the potential to improve the lives of students, especially disabled students including mentally ill and neuroatypical students.

Unfortunately, the above points are all the acknowledgement given to disabled students. In two separate recommendations, other marginalized groups have needs of public health campaigns, health care staff training, and support systems acknowledged. Specifically, some of the needs of people who have experienced sexual violence, racial discrimination, transphobia, and addiction are acknowledged. I’m so glad they were, but we failed to include disabled students as a specific group here. That’s on everyone who participated in the creation of the report, but I’d like to take some personal responsibility, as I specifically advocated for the inclusion of the recommendations addressing marginalized groups.

To move forward from this significant oversight, there are a number of modifications or stipulations I’d like to see added to the report or at least formally acknowledged. One, that disabled students to be included in the list of marginalized students for public health campaigns and staff training. Two, that mental health trainings for faculty and staff to specifically include information relevant to students with chronic, severe, and less socially palatable illnesses (e.g. schizophrenia) and neuroatypical students (e.g. autistic and ADHD students). For instance, many disabled people stim (self-stimulate, like with rocking, shaking, humming, hand-flapping) as a part of everyday life. Normalizing different modes of interacting with the world should be a part of trainings. Third, that disabled students, including those with physical and sensory disabilities, be afforded the tools to advocate for themselves and create their own community within the university.

Understandably, the creation of this report was deemed to be an urgent matter. Quick production of results was demanded. There were several consequences to this. One was that any original study produced by the panels of the PAC-SMH did not have enough time to go through ethics approval. Another was that wide and deep studies of specific populations or services were impossible. It seems as though the committee sacrificed a great deal to be able to produce a professional-looking response to community outrage. The administration’s reliance on professional, branded appearances removes our ability to interact instead, we find ourselves reacting, and only to highly polished releases of information. Students can interact more readily with the operation and design of the services and campus which are supposed to support them when they have enough information and when their efforts mean something.

With careful, ample communication and the focus on students, especially disabled and other marginalized students, it’s possible that the current chapter of UW history can create substantial change.

Emma McKay

MMath Candidate, Applied Math

