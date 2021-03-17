Peter Fulcher of Plant Operations to retire after 36 years

Peter Fulcher is retiring this year after 36 years of service in UW’s Plant Operations. Plant Operations is the university’s largest support department with over 350 full-time staff. The department is responsible for the maintenance, repair, renovations, and improvements for the 70 buildings that make up the UW campus, spread over 1,112 acres of land and totaling 8 million square feet.

Fulcher began working at UW in 1984 as a carpenter, and has since taken on many roles, including Foreperson and Supervisor of Roofing, Masonry and Painting Services. Throughout his time at the university, Fulcher has displayed technical knowledge, leadership, and endurance while supervising the Building Services Team. He has witnessed great campus expansion, thriving enrollment numbers, and the addition of new buildings, all while handling the daily challenges associated with being a supervisor and working with an aging campus.

“His smile and support will be missed by many in our campus community,” a message from Plant Operations said. “Peter’s friendly and helpful approach has been very much appreciated by his colleagues, as well as many faculties and researchers.”