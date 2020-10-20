Pivot Airlines wants to hear from you!

As part of Pivot Airlines’ recent partnership with the Region of Waterloo International Airport, direct flights from Waterloo to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Windsor will be offered.

Brock Henderson, Vice President of Operations Control at Pivot Airlines, expressed his interest in obtaining feedback from the student population. “It would be valuable to have feedback on the frequency of the travel and desired destinations,” Henderson said. He thought that conducting a survey could be a viable option to gather feedback.

“Pivot wishes to cater their services to the student population,” Henderson said. “We want to do what we can to support students and hope to provide ticket options which may be affordable enough to allow people to visit home regularly.” Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Windsor are part of the launch plan, as mentioned in an earlier interview with Imprint. Henderson informed that the airports currently being analyzed for service are: Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Windsor, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, and Kingston