Police Briefs

A male was robbed of his car and his personal belongings by two males with a handgun in the area of Holbeach Crescent in Waterloo. The WRPS received the report on Sunday, October 25, 2020, around 9:35 pm and were able to find the car as well as arrest one male. The male has been charged with angerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery with a firearm, and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information or dash camera footage are encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

A male passed away after being involved in a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road in Kitchener. Emergency Services responded to a report on October 23, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m. as the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while police investigated.

A 28-year-old female from Barrie was charged with careless driving after her BMW collided with a Chevrolet SUV at the intersection of Fischer Hallman Road and Highland Road West in Kitchener. A Chevrolet SUV was travelling north on Fischer Hallman Road when it was struck by a BMW crossover vehicle that was travelling east on Highland Road West. The Chevrolet vehicle spun out of control, mounted the curb of the centre median, and flipped over, striking a light standard. A Chevrolet passenger was sent to a local hospital. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

Residents of Hume Drive and Cowan Boulevard in Cambridge heard gunshots on October 25, 2020, and contacted the WRPS at approximately 6 a.m. After investigating, it was found that a resident had been shot at. However, no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.