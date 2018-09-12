Police briefs

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Arvind Ravi, 21. Arvind left his home in Waterloo on September 6, and may have gone to the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls area.

He has not been heard from since and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Arvind is about five feet, five inches tall, 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Arvind recently shaved his beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a robbery in the area of Westmount Road and Westcourt Place in Waterloo on Sept. 7, 2018, at approximately 10:40 p.m.

A male was approached by two other males who asked him for directions.

When the male victim produced his cell phone to check for the location of the requested address, the two males struck the victim and took his phone. The victim sustained minor injuries. The two males fled in an older model green or turquoise car.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence on King Street North in Waterloo on September 6, after an assault was reported to have occurred at a house party.

During the incident, a fire alarm was pulled and, as a result, the building evacuated.

One male was arrested in connection to the incident.

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old male in connection to the CIBC bank robbery in August.

He was charged with robbery with firearm, disguise with intent, breach probation, breach court order and multiple controlled drugs and substances offences.

Police responded to a CIBC bank, at 245 Strasburg Road in Kitchener, after a robbery on Aug. 17.

A male entered the bank and demanded cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.