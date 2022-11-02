During midterm season, we want nothing but to make our lives easier. These quick banana bites are the definition of convenience. They are easy and quick to make — faster than you reading this entire recipe!

Tools

Sheet pan

Ingredients

1 large banana

¼ cup of melted dark or milk chocolate

Toppings of your choice eg; granola, cinnamon, nuts, coconut shreds, peanut butter

Instructions

Vertically slice the banana into two halves and then horizontally slice them again in half. You should have four pieces. Drizzle the melted chocolate onto the banana slice and top the banana slice with any toppings of your choice. Leave it in the fridge for about two hours or until the chocolate has solidified. This snack can be stored in the fridge for about a week.

The basis of this recipe is simply the banana and dark chocolate. The rest is up to your creation. Top it with peanut butter or nuts for some healthy fats, some strawberries for antioxidants, and since Halloween is coming up, top it with some chopped-up candy bars! These are, by far, one of my easiest recipes so why not treat yourself to a quick snack?

Good luck with midterms!!