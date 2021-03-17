Ready For Your 15 Minutes of Fame?

Want to see your name in lights? Princess Twin Cinemas in Uptown Waterloo is renting out its marquee space to anyone with a message.

If you have a ‘special someone’ you want to celebrate, a social cause you want to support, or even a new business venture you want to promote, you can share your message on the Princess Cinemas marquee.

Since opening its first single-screen location in 1985, Princess Cinema has been a staple of the Kitchener-Waterloo community. The original location at 6 Princess Street West maintains a “calendar art-house” programming model, exhibiting “the best in international, independent and Canadian cinema, as well as festival hits, documentaries, mini-festivals, Hollywood classics, cult films and special series,” according to their website.

The Twin location, which opened in 2005 at 46 King Street North, screens new choices regularly, including some of the world’s biggest blockbuster hits and most-loved awards season darlings. Between the two, audiences can catch high-quality mainstream cinema as well as a curated selection of specialty films.

The marquee rentals are yet another initiative launched to help keep Princess Twin Cinemas afloat during the pandemic. Previous offers included private bubble rentals, seat-naming privileges, and an auction of their extensive poster collection.

Want another way to support the Twin Cinemas? Check out their weekly popcorn pickup (King location) on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-7 pm to get some classic cinema popcorn.

Marquee rentals start at $150, for a whole lot longer than 15 minutes. Email manager@princesscinemas.com for more information.