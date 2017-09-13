Recipe: Tomato Balsamic Chicken

One of the easiest meals I make at school as it’s effortless and can go with an array of sides!

Prep time: 5 min

Cooking time: 20 min

4-5 chicken breasts

2 tbs olive oil

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 tbs basil

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs rosemary

½ tbs thyme

Add oil to pan and set the stovetop to medium heat

Coat both sides of chicken in oil, followed by the garlic and onion powder mix

Brown both sides of the chicken (three minutes each)

Empty the can of tomatoes – with all the juice – into the pan containing the chicken

Add the balsamic vinegar, basil, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. Stir well.

Cover and let the mix simmer to fully cook the chicken. Allow at least seven minutes of cooking time per side.

The nice thing about this meal is that the chicken can stay and simmer for as long as you need, leaving time to prepare a yummy side dish.

I like to serve it over pasta with cheese, or on mashed potatoes when I have time.

If the pasta isn’t done just leave the chicken to simmer until it is!

This meal also works great to cook in bulk; just freeze the extra breasts to reheat another night.

The balsamic tomato sauce can also be frozen and reused to simmer a second set of chicken breasts to really get your money’s worth and make the most of your student budget!