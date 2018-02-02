Recipe: Warrior breakfast wraps

Tired of the sad egg blobs at Timmies? Not willing to wait for an hour lined up at Mel’s? Like to exult in your cooking skills and the delicious taste of your own hard work? Why not try your hand at these ridiculously scrumptious breakfast wraps?!

Serves two

Ingredients:

Tortillas (2)

Bacon (6 strips)

Eggs (3)

Milk (1/8 cup)

Ground black pepper

Basil (shredded and fresh, or dried)

Old fort cheddar

Sriracha sauce

1. Set stove to high. When pan is heated, turn heat down to just above medium and start frying bacon. Flip strips occasionally. Lay out each tortilla flat on a plate.

2. While the bacon is frying, beat the eggs in a bowl, add milk and your preference of basil and pepper, and mix well. I really like both seasonings, and put about 1 tbsp. of basil and 1 tsp. of pepper in, myself.

3. When the bacon is done, remove the strips and dab them lightly with paper towel. Place the bacon in a vertical line down the middle of each tortilla with some space at the bottom to fold it up later. Pour most of the grease out of the pan, but leave a thin layer for the eggs. Don’t remove bacon debris from the pan, as it will provide extra nuance to the taste of your breakfast!

4. Pour egg mixture into the pan. Let it solidify slightly, but scrape it off so as to not get burnt or stuck to the pan. Move contents around the pan, concentrating on cooking the most liquid parts.

5. As the eggs are cooking, grate a layer of cheese onto the line of bacon on the tortilla. About a ¼ cup should work per wrap, but tailor the amount to your personal taste. The cheese should start to melt slightly on the hot bacon, fresh from the stove.

6. When the eggs are somewhat dense, remove them from the stove and pour onto the lines of bacon and cheese on each tortilla. The heat of the eggs should melt the cheese rapidly and create a layer merging the bacon and eggs. Top with a squiggle of Sriracha and fold up the tortilla as shown in the accompanying diagram.

Consume before the heat dissipates and with your choice of beverage; I like to pair this meal with a nice cold glass of orange juice.

(Remember to turn the stove off!)