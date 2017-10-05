Can you believe that 2017 is almost over?

At the beginning of the year, I made a top five list of games to look forward to. Now that they’re released let’s see how those games went.

Worth anticipating:

This year had some of the best action adventure games released. Pyre definitely takes one of the top spots. Whether it be the tear-jerking story or the fantasy basketball-esque gameplay, Pyre does its best in all categories.

The other two action adventure games, Horizon Zero Dawn and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, might have similar concepts – the main character having to traverse through a post-apocalyptic world to discover the truth – but implements their concepts in unique ways. They are definitely worth the hype.

Disappointments:

Although Persona 5 is fun and had great gameplay and suspense, it does a terrible job at taking on sensitive subjects. The most notable ones being the stereotypical portrayal of gay characters and playing sexual harassment for laughs.

On the other end of issues, there’s Mass Effect Andromeda. Andromeda might have some of the best combat and interesting characters, but it falls down the pit when it comes to animations and romance scenes.

The worst part is probably how Electronic Arts cancelled all patches and downloadable content, meaning what you have now might be it.

Did not see coming:

As much as I give Sonic hate, Sonic Mania meets the nostalgia expectations. It has that retro feel with the side-scroller platforms that made fans fall in love with the original Sonic games.

Also, shout-out to Nier: Automata for being an anticipated game that didn’t catch my interest until its release. The combat system and story is a captivating premise.

Still to come:

2017 isn’t over yet.

There are still many games to come before the year ends. Super Mario Odyssey (a 3-D Mario platformer), Assassin’s Creed: Origins (a stealth-based historical role playing game set in Egypt), and Layton’s Mystery Journey (a puzzle game for the 3DS) are just a few of the games that are will be released in the coming months of the year.

So, let’s hope all goes well for the rest of the year.