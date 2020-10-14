Region of Waterloo Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak in Laurier residence building

Due to the COVID-19 cases reported at Wilfrid Laurier University this weekend, Region of Waterloo Public Health declared an outbreak in the area. The identities of the individuals will not be shared due to privacy legislation. The infected individuals are in self-isolation and are being monitored.

The university is supporting the contact tracing and isolation of individuals in a specialized quarantine residence building established for this purpose. Public Health has directed that all residents of the designated two floors in Clara Conrad Hall with positive cases will need to isolate for the next two weeks.

WLU has implemented stringent protocols and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. Campus and residence buildings are strictly controlled and have rigorous standards in place. The Laurier community can also rest assured the university has had protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

WLU will continue to provide regular updates regarding any cases that have the potential to affect the health and safety of our community.

Meanwhile, UW’s total of positive COVID-19 cases is one.