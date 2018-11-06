Remembrance Day events in KW

by Charlotte Hings

Remebrance Day in Canada is the anniversary of the official end of the First World War, on Nov. 11, 1918.

This year marks 100 years of Canada’s 100 Days and the Armistice.

On this day, Canadians wear poppies on their clothes in memory of those who died in wars.

Red poppies bloomed accross the battlefields of Flanders in The First World War, and their birght red color has since become a symbol for the blood shed in the war.

All over Canada, at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day, many honor the soldiers who faought in wars with two minutes of silence to refelct on their bravery, and the sacrifice they made for their country.

There are many spaces in Kitchener-Waterloo (KW) to observe Remebrance Day in the company of others. On Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. the New Apostolic Church on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener will host a Rembrance Day concert featuring performances by Soul purpose and the Guelph Citadel Band of the Salvation Army. Admission is free, but donations to the KW poppy fund are accepted.

The Royal Canadian Legion will be organizing two parades on Remebrance Day, one in Kitchener and one in Waterloo. The Kitchener parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Ontario Street between King and Duke Streets. Following the parade will be a ceremony at the Kitchener Cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

The Waterloo parade will also begin a 10 a.m. on Bridgeport Rd. E. and Regina St. N. at Temporary Parking Lot B. Following the parade will be a ceremony at the Waterloo Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m.

Later in the day, many churches in Waterloo as well as the Waterloo Cenotaph will be taking part in the Waterloo Bells of Peace. The bells will ring 100 times to mark the Cenetary of the end of the First World War.

The bells will ring at sundown, approximately 5:01 p.m.