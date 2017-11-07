Rincon a welcomed addition to Warriors

The University of Waterloo varsity women’s basketball team has announced yet another promising addition to their 2018 roster.

Val Rincon from Calgary will start at the University of Waterloo as of fall 2018.

“The atmosphere there is very welcoming and competitive and it is the perfect school for me,” Rincon said of the change.

During her time at UW, Rincon will be pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.

“I know I will accomplish great things academically as well as on the court, and I am ready to go to work come September,” she said.

Through her basketball career, Rincon has played at numerous competitive levels.

In 2014, she was selected to play for team Alberta in the Summer Games, where she won a silver medal. In 2016, she became a member of the Alberta Provincial U16 team, participated in the senior team at Bishop Grandin High School, and the University of Calgary U17 Juniors Dino Team.

Rincon was also selected twice to participate in the Alberta Centre for performance, where she was chosen as MVP for several tournaments.

Head Coach Craig Nickel stated that Rincon is a highly-skilled athlete, and believes she will play a major role in the future of the team.

“We are very excited to add Val to the Warriors for September 2018,” said Nickel.

At that time, Rincon will join the ranks of fellow rookie Obermayer for what the team hopes will be a successful run following a slow 2016-2017 season.