Salmon with lemon and onions

With the sun leaving our sight by 4:30 p.m., what feels like a long day is made short by the early sunset. I, along with many others, feel drained. The last thing I need is a meal that feels like a chore. Therefore, I curated a fast and easy recipe — all done on a sheet pan. This recipe is a salmon topped with a combination of caramelized and fresh onions and lemony goodness.

Tools:

A sheet pan (preferred) or a casserole dish wrapped with aluminum foil

Ingredients:

2 onions (sliced) *save one for cooking and the other one to eat raw with the salmon if desired. If not, only use a single onion

1-2 lemons (thinly sliced) *size of lemon can differ, use the amount according to desired level of acidity

2 tbsp of olive oil

2-3 tbsp of capers

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

1 steak-sized salmon fillet

Optional herb toppings:

Thyme

Rosemary

Dill

Instructions:

Preheat the oven at 325F

Place the salmon on a sheet pan and season with salt.

Prepare the toppings by adding sliced onions and lemons into a preheated pan with olive oil. Cooking the lemons and onions together first will enhance the flavours. Add in the capers once the onions are slightly golden and cook until the onions are golden brown. Add the cooked toppings to the salmon and place the salmon into the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 325F. It is done when you can easily fork the salmon into pieces and it is no longer translucent. Season with black pepper and serve.

This dish is very versatile and can be paired with quinoa, rice, toasts, bagels, pasta, etc. It is a quick and easy recipe that you can leave in the oven worry-free. The aroma of lemons and caramelized onions fill your home with a sense of warmth and coziness that words cannot describe. But if the smell is not your vibe, pull out your favourite candle and have a night to yourself with this dish. Ideally, I would even set the mood with some nice music (go stream Red — Taylor’s Version!) But jokes aside, with the days getting darker, it’s very important to take care of yourself. So give this recipe a try and I promise you it will be worth it. Enjoy!