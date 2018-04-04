During the flowering season of mid-April to late May, cherry, crabapple, and magnolia blossoms are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful things in the world and we can forgive for bestowing springtime allergies upon us.

Whether you are seeking the perfect cherry blossom or trying to escape UW’s iconic rolling fields of goose poop, here are some of Ontario’s locations to see the best blooms. Explore a new favourite place, avoid the hectic High Park rush, or appreciate one of nature’s finest spring petals.

Toronto

Etobicoke’s Centennial Park (located by the Toronto Pearson International Airport), comes second to High Park in terms of the extent of its cherry blossoms with upwards of 200 cherry trees. Meanwhile, a 15-minute walk from Centennial Park down to Broadacres Park rewards visitors with 100 cherry trees and a more intimate experience.

Other places with cherry blossoms include Robarts Library at the University of Toronto, Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto, and Birkdale Ravine, with around 45 newly planted cherry trees .

Trinity Bellwoods Park is a commonly visited area and Centre Island Park has a smaller assortment of tree blossoms, these places are worth mentioning as they make nice additions to your downtown Toronto adventures – especially if you are in the area.

Toronto is also anticipating a cherry tree tunnel in Woodbine Beach Park, which will replicate popular in Japanese gardens.

Mississauga

The Japanese-style garden in Kariya Park features picturesque cherry blossoms draping over a pond, accompanied by wooden bridges and pathways of Japanese-inspired shrubbery with the city as the backdrop.

Burlington

Burlington’s Royal Botanical Gardens boasts a collection of cherry trees amidst, “an English landscape park” and a rock garden. For an equally satisfying sakura experience that’s free, the city of Burlington offers a trail by the waterfront in Spencer Smith Park lined by over 50 cherry trees and Itabashi Way, a road where these blossoms are also found.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens presents cherry trees along with a perfectly manicured rose garden, other spectacular plants and most importantly, free admission. Another option is Queenston Heights Park, which serves as the southern terminal to the Bruce Trail and displays a grand column-like monument at its heart.

If you wanted to branch out to experience other springtime blooms, Ontario highlights its annual tulip festival in Ottawa, a peony festival at the Oshawa Valley Botanical Garden, and the Bruce Peninsula Orchid Festival.

Wherever you choose to go, be sure to appreciate some tree blossoms and grab some well deserved fresh air this spring when exams are finished.