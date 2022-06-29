**not nut free

We have finally entered a point during summer where a hot bowl of noodle soup simply would not suffice. But this shall not stop us from consuming the strands of deliciousness. This is where our recipe comes in – a cool bowl of noodles filled with flavour in every bite. Sesame & Spice is exactly what it is, a nutty and fatty sauce with a kick of spice from the chili oil and freshness from the vegetables.

Yields: 1 serving of noodles

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp of peanut butter

1 ½ tbsp of Chinese chili oil

1-2 pieces of finely grated garlic

1 tbsp of light soy sauce

2 tbsp of black vinegar

1-2 tbsp of hot water

Sesame seeds and green onions for garnish

Cucumber shreds

Bean sprouts

A protein of your choice eg: pork, chicken, shrimp, etc.

Instructions

For those who want a trick on grating garlic, dice your garlic into small pieces, sprinkle a bit of salt, and use the flat side of your knife to scrape and mix the salt and garlic until it becomes a paste.

Combine the peanut butter, chili oil, grated garlic, light soy sauce and black vinegar in a bowl. Gradually add in hot water until it reaches your desired consistency – I usually go for a semi-thick consistency which takes 1 to 1 ½ tbsp of hot water. Avoid over-thinning the sauce as we want some thickness for the noodles to hold on to.

Cook the bean sprouts and the noodles of your choice (e.g. flat noodles, egg noodles, udon). Combine everything together and add your sesame seeds, sliced green onions and cucumbers for garnish.

This is my go-to recipe for those hot days when I am craving some noodles. It is satiating and delicious in every way. You can add a protein like shrimp, chicken or pork or more vegetables like carrots, bok choy or radish to increase the nutrient value. If you’d like more of a spice, add in more chili oil. If you desire a nuttier kick, add more peanut butter or sesame seeds. I hope you enjoy it and add as many twists as you like. It’s your world, enjoy!