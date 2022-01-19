Spicy and Tangy Pickles

Some of us love pickles, but if pickles aren’t for you, then check back in for another recipe next week, because this week celebrates pickles.

For some reason, pickles feel like a very controversial food. Some people love them and some view the act of submerging a crispy and fresh vegetable in a tangy, spicy, garlicky brine as a hate crime. I can shamelessly eat an entire jar in one sitting. But hey, there are people who like pickled eggs, and you should be glad that I (along with many others) are not part of that small demographic.

Ingredients

5-6 cucumbers (can vary depending on the size of jar and pickles)

3-4 tbsp of salt

2 tbsp of sugar

3 cups of white vinegar

4 cups of water (if too acidic, continue to dilute with water)

1-3 thinly sliced chilli peppers (can vary depending on size and desired level of spice)

4-5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Chopped dill sprigs (optional, but highly recommended)

Preparations

Wash the cucumbers with cold water and pat dry (I do not recommend chemical produce wash solutions). Sanitize the mason jar by submerging the jar in boiling water for 10 minutes. Let the mason jar sit and cool (do not run a very hot glass under cold water) and once cooled, pat dry any remaining moisture. Wash the lid with soap and pat dry. Be diligent around the rim of the jar and inside the lid corners as there are tiny gaps that could still contain moisture.

Instructions

Cut cucumbers into desired shapes or leave them uncut. Personally, I cut them into vertical halves so that the insides can absorb the brine better. Combine the vinegar, water, salt, sugar, garlic, peppers, and dill.

Using a fork or pair of chopsticks (avoid using your hands, if so, wear gloves), tightly pack the cucumbers in the jar and pour in the brine. Leave the pickles to marinate for a minimum of 24 hours.

The pickles can be stored for up to a month in the refrigerator (unopened). Once opened, the pickles can only last for a week. Discard the pickles if any of the following appears:

Foul smell

Mould

Dulled and abnormal colour in the brine or vegetable

Bulged lid/ bubbling around the surface

Change in texture/ consistency

Please make sure you pay careful attention to the spoilage signs above and make sure to eat them within a week of opening the jar! Enjoy!